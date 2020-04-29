Director: No interest in SKorea test kits at this time

A government of Guam research to potentially purchase a large order of test kits from South Korea is on hold.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said on Tuesday that those kits will not work with the equipment available on the island.

“Even if we had these other test kits, they won’t be compatible with our existing equipment,” said Unpingco-DeNorcey. “Our equipment is very specific for U.S. CDC approval with FDA or (has FDA emergency use authorization). So at this point, we have no interest at this time because of our machines.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, earlier this month, said test kits from South Korea was a “dead issue” unless they were placed on the FDA-approved list.

Large orders of those same test kits have been placed by governments in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and throughout the U.S. mainland.

However, the governor said she did not want to take the risk.

Last Thursday, Leon Guerrero said GovGuam was researching the possibility of getting the test kits, but only “if it gets into the approved listing for FDA or (emergency use authorizations) then we will consider it.”

The discussion of those test kits resurfaced after emails between Guam Army National Guard Sgt. Fernando Esteves, who works in medical operations and logistics for GovGuam, and Daniel Kim, or Kim Woo Sung, with South Korea-based Osang Health Care, were made public. The discussion included the possibility of ordering 60,000 test kits, emails show.