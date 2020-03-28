Director: No yelling of COVID-19 results from the street

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Lynda Unpingco-DeNorcey said the incident reported by a woman who told The Guam Daily Post that Public Health staff shouted out her results on COVID-19 from the street never happened.

“This is not true at all. I did a thorough investigation and our procedure – we don’t just yell and say somebody is positive at the street,” said Unpingco-DeNorcey. “We have very detailed procedures.”

The woman, who the Post is not identifying, said she tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation. She explained the severe symptoms she experienced in the days leading up to the moment she received her official results.

“They left their two cars running and they were shouting out my results on my street,” said the woman, who is among Guam’s first few confirmed cases of COVID-19. “No patient privacy, no discretion. The poor guy looked terrified. Bad planning and more training needed. Horrible experience!”

She explained her experience with the disease is far more excruciating than the flu.

However, Unpingco-DeNorcey said twice during a news briefing held at Adelup on Friday that she is certain her teams did not yell any results from the street.

“As far as I’m concerned, that is not true. These are what we implement in our organization as far as the isolation and quarantine units. Those guidelines are in place,” said Unpingco-DeNorcey.

The process

She said the process for anyone who tests positive is that they should first be notified by their health care provider. Public Health's Guam Health Lab also has test results.

Public Health then sends teams out to do an initial home visit, Unpingco-DeNorcey said. The team assesses the patient by confirming the patient's identity, and then discusses self-isolation procedures.

“We want to ensure that you understand the importance of being isolated so that you don’t infect your family, your family remains safe and others in Guam are safe,” she said. “Then, we issue a voluntary isolation agreement to tell them that this form is there because we want you to remain in voluntary isolation.”

The process also includes assessing the patient’s symptoms. She said the teams then assess the home to see if it is suitable for self-isolation, and determine if there is anyone else who lives at the residence.

If the home is suitable, then self-isolation is authorized.

But, if not, the patient will be instructed that he or she would have to move to the isolation facility determined by the government until virus-free, Unpingco-DeNorcey said.

She said Public Health staff members also check on the patient at least twice a day to monitor recovery.