A former nurse with limited mobility due to multiple neck injuries, Moani Muna is aspiring to start a nonprofit called Bachan's Beanies to benefit cancer patients. "Bachan," short for "obaachan," is what Muna's family called her late mother-in-law, Yoshiko Toyama Muna, who died one year ago this May. Obaasan means grandmother in Japanese.

Each colorful crocheted beanie is handmade by Muna.

"Each beanie has a label stating 'Bachan's Beanies' that were sewn on by Bachan's family members," she said.

Muna began crocheting the beanies while waiting many long hours as her mother-in-law received treatment for colon cancer after being diagnosed in 2015. Muna started giving the soft and cozy hats away to other cancer patients, many of whom had lost their hair due to treatments. Muna, who worked as a nurse before her injures, said she found purpose and "life" again as she cared for the family matriarch.

"Making these beanies in honor of my mother-in-law has been extremely important to me," Muna told The Guam Daily Post. "It started with my mother-in-law wanting to do something to give back to all of the organizations and people helping her."

September donation

In September 2019, Muna donated 50 beanies to Guam Cancer Care. At the time, she said she had planned to make 100 more to donate near the time of the first anniversary of her mother-in-law's death.

"Bachan was very hands-on," Muna said. "She could sew, cook, clean, crochet, bush-cut, garden and care for her children and grandchildren. She was a very capable woman."

Muna reached her goal and now has 100 unique beanies she plans to donate to the American Cancer Society, "as soon as it's safe to do so," she said.

She is hoping to expand her efforts and continue to reach others in need with her own two hands, one beanie at a time.

"I applied for a trademark on the name Bachan's Beanies and hope to someday turn this into a nonprofit that can provide comfort to those afflicted with cancers," Muna said.