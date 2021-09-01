Disabled veteran sleeps in parking lot to beat the line for economic aid

Ed Santos is 65 and wears prosthetics for a missing leg.

Knowing that he couldn't stand for what could be an hours long line for today's start of the filing for the All RISE direct financial aid for qualified Guamanians who need help in this pandemic, the veteran who served in Iraq couldn't take his chances.

On Tuesday night, Santos was in his car, which was parked at the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation, determined to be the first to file for the economic aid.

The filing begins today at 7 a.m. online, through drive-thru service or walk-in at Rev and Tax.

"I want to make sure I get this paperwork, ... that they receive it right so that in case it gets lost somewhere along the line, I got a document saying the day I turned it in and the time. That's what I'm looking for," Santos said.

He was in for a long night. He parked at Rev and Tax before 7 p.m. The line opens 12 hours later.

Santos said while there are parking slots reserved for people with disabilities in general and a line for senior citizens to be in the front, there is no specific spot for people who have challenges moving around.

What could drive many Guam residents to scramble to be early is the government's plan to limit federal funding for the All RISE aid to $30 million – even after the governor expanded eligibility from displaced private sector workers to also include thousands of GovGuam and federal employees and retirees.

The income limit to qualify is $40,000 for individual taxpayers and $80,000 for a couple who filed their tax return jointly.

Mayors' offices and the Mayors' Council of Guam will be helping residents file their All RISE applications.

The economic benefit could be less than $500 to around $800 for each qualified applicant, but the amount will depend on how many people apply and will have to share the $30 million under the cap.