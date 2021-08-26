'Disappointed at the conduct of students': GDOE investigating riot at Southern High

The Guam Department of Education is investigating what caused several fights to break out at Southern High School earlier this week.

“Personally, I am very disappointed at the conduct of these students. Southern High administrators have addressed the individuals involved, contacted parents, and taken disciplinary action where appropriate, based on our standard operating procedures,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

Just two weeks into the new school year and videos of students engaging in fights at school are already circulating.

In the case of Southern High, three videos were sent to The Guam Daily Post, depicting over a dozen SHS students rioting as school staff attempt to break up the fighting and more students join in the frenzy.

The riot occurred in the school’s main courtyard on Monday. It was the third day of school.

According to a witness, one of the fights which set off the rioting began as a result of a student being bullied. The witness also said fights between students have occurred daily at the campus since school began.

“While we are still investigating the cause and details associated with this incident, I do worry about how students are adjusting to the return to face-to-face instruction,” Fernandez said.

Public school students have had limited interaction with their peers for 18 months as a result of the pandemic. Leading up to the reopening of schools GDOE was cognizant that distance learning and the pandemic would have an impact on the socio-emotional development of students.

“It is a big shift for students to return after over a year of being online or even in limited face-to-face classes,” Fernandez said.

With this in mind, Fernandez has conducted site visits to schools to keep tabs on how students are adjusting.

"From my visits, I know that most are happy to be back in school and back with their friends, teachers and school staff," Fernandez said. "We will continue to monitor and work with kids at the school level to address their needs and, hopefully, facilitate a continued smooth transition for our kids."

GDOE officials have said that in the first few weeks of school, socio-emotional wellness is key. They are taking a tiered approach to acclimating students back to school by creating a positive learning environment.

GDOE has indicated that fighting among students is not tolerated, and can lead to suspension or expulsion of the students involved.