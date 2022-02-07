Disaster relief center to open

Need help getting your paperwork in order for all the COVID-19 relief programs launched during the pandemic?

The government of Guam has announced plans to open at disaster relief center focused on assisting the community struggling with these specific issues.

“In the next few weeks, the governor and I will discuss plans to open a disaster relief center,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio last week. “In this center, we intend to have personnel from various agencies that will be able to provide assistance, answer questions, and help individuals complete applications for any number of the pandemic or relief programs being administered by the government of Guam. The governor and I look forward to trying to make sure we help the people, make sure they all know the services available that they are eligible for.”

Officials have yet to find a location for the center. An invitation for bid will be issued shortly in their efforts to find available space.

The center will be modeled after the One Stop Permit Center, which has representatives of various agencies who play a role in building permits. The disaster relief center will include agencies with available pandemic and relief programs.

“While relief programs have been available, many of which have online applications, we recognize there remains a need for in-person assistance,” said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor’s director of communications. “Thanks to effective public health interventions, including vaccinations and treatments, we have been able to manage our COVID response and our hospital admissions. This has enabled us to resume more in-person services, such as a disaster relief center.”