Disaster Unemployment Assistance application period begins Tuesday

Residents can apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, starting Tuesday.

Guam residents who lost employment or experienced reduced work hours as a direct result of Typhoon Mawar can apply for DUA benefits online for the period of May 28 through Nov. 25.

“We had initially estimated about 7,000, but when we received word that (Compacts of Free Association) citizens were ineligible a few weeks ago that reduced the numbers by several thousand,” said Janela Carrera, Guam Department of Labor spokeswoman. “Also, it’s difficult to put an exact number because you may see more people file in the beginning, but the number may drop as the weeks go by because people will have returned to work as businesses reopened. The high number will be in the beginning because the island recovered relatively quickly.”

DUA is available to unemployed or self-employed individuals who can't work because of an injury or have become the breadwinner because the head of household has died as a direct result of the typhoon. Those who were supposed to begin employment but were unable to reach their place of employment as a direct result of the typhoon also are eligible for DUA benefits.

Applicants must submit the following, as applicable, to determine eligibility:

• Employer's verification or unemployment.

• Check stubs.

• Income tax return.

• Business license.

• Gross receipt tax.

• Financial statements or bank records.

• Invoices or receipts to customers (for farmers, agricultural workers or self-employed workers).

• Documentation substantiating loss of business.

• Other proof of earnings.

According to the DUA Frequently Asked Questions flyer, weekly claims must be filed in a timely manner.

“DUA is paid on a calendar-week basis and is payable for all weeks of unemployment during a disaster period as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a direct result of the disaster,” the flyer stated.

If a weekly request is filed seven calendar days following the last day of the week for the requested weekly assistance, it will be considered untimely.

“Payments will take a while as the review process is very stringent and each claim is reviewed. It will take several weeks before payments are made. Also, it will only be through paper checks, no direct deposits,” Carrera said. “We will review each claim thoroughly to ensure each claim is filed properly with all the necessary documents and is qualified for DUA, as there will be no waivers, so any person who is overpaid will be required to pay back any overpayments.”

According to a news release from the governor’s office, DUA benefits will be computed at $384 per week.

To apply, individuals must register online at hireguam.com no earlier than Sept. 5.