An investigation is underway after authorities were called to report a small boat that was left abandoned along the shore in Tumon Bay on Monday morning – in a spot where motorized boats are not normally used or seen.

Local, federal and military officials were called after fishermen reported that the boat had been parked in Tumon between the Pacific Islands Club and Pacific Star just before 5 a.m.

The Guam Police Department’s Special Amphibious Enforcement Section is looking into a possible recreational boating safety concern, according to GPD spokesperson officer Berlyn Savella.

“(The) Special Operations Division was instructed to impound the vessel for safekeeping pending further development of the investigation,” Savella said.

Police have notified the Guam Customs and Quarantine Maritime Interdiction Task Force, the U.S. Coast Guard and Homeland Security about the boat.

The red boat had an outboard motor, is named "Horny Hooks" and had the number CM 267 PU.

Wet swim apparel and food and beverage debris were seen near the boat.