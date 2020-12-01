Discovery of skull prompts investigation

The Guam Police Department is investigating the discovery of a human skull found along the shoreline by LA Tires in Hagåtña Monday, according to GPD.

GPD'S Criminal Investigation Division officers are conducting the investigation.

Investigators await testing by the medical examiner's office to try and identify the remains.

The skull was found at a beach area near where Fonte River empties into the Hagåtña Bay near Adelup Point.

An unreleased photo of the skull shows it was partially covered in bamboo and other debris.