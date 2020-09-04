The Guam Department of Education has seen reductions in appropriations over the last few years, totaling about $30 million in cuts since fiscal year 2018, according to Superintendent Jon Fernandez. The latest budget bill strips GDOE of about $12 million from fiscal 2020 appropriations, but most agencies will see shortfalls in 2021 due to revenue constraints next fiscal year.

There may be areas where the department can produce cost reductions, such as in utilities, if GDOE is not able to proceed with face-to-face instruction for example, according to Fernandez.

"I can understand the notion that perhaps this year we'll be able to offset those cuts with some savings based on operations, but it really is not determined yet because our goal is to have face-to-face instruction when it's safe to do so and we're really not wanting to define our services for our kids based on our budget cuts," he added.

GDOE is waiting to see what the governor's decision will be on the budget, which was passed on Monday. The Guam Education Board will meet on Sept. 15 and the department hopes there will be more clarity on the budget by then, as the board will need to approve a spending plan for the school year.

"By then we'll hear discussion about what areas to prioritize and what areas need to be cut," Fernandez said.

In the last few years, GDOE has had to delay bringing on board substitute teachers because of budget cuts. The department will have to look at determining its level of substitutes now that it is moving into distance learning, the superintendent added.

GDOE's appropriation in the fiscal 2021 budget bill is nearly $207 million. It was initially about $209 million but was further reduced to pay for debt service. To address this, GDOE is also slated to reap the benefits of debt refinancing anticipated in October.

The department does have tens of millions in CARES Act funding to purchase COVID-19 supplies and distance-learning equipment. But that money is tied to a "maintenance of effort" requirement, which also affects about $12.5 million allotted to the governor.

The maintenance of effort requirement is essentially the average of state support provided in the last three fiscal years preceding the enactment of the CARES Act – between fiscal years 2017 and 2019 – for elementary, secondary and higher education. This requirement applies to fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

Terms remain unclear

But how to determine the level of "support" is not explicitly defined in the CARES Act, and there is some flexibility on how to do this.

If "support" is taken to mean appropriations, then GDOE's average is $224 million and the requirement clearly is not met with the current appropriation.

"That's one part of it – making our best effort to define the maintenance of effort, so we don't lose federal funds," Fernandez said.

GDOE could also request a waiver, which is allowed for the purpose of relieving fiscal burdens on states that have experienced "precipitous decline" of financial resources.

But "precipitous" isn't defined either, and while the U.S. Department of Education will be doing monitoring in September, the time to submit the waiver won't be until September 2021.

Fernandez has already said that he won't withhold spending the federal funds, as he's already informed officials of these requirements and the funds are needed to assist with the school year.

"I'm going to go ahead and continue to move forward expending and encumbering those funds and we're going to hope to get a favorable response from USDOE when the time comes," he added.