‘Disheartened’ and ‘hopeful'

Three gubernatorial forums have either had to change the structure of their planned events or decided to cancel them altogether, following word from the Camacho-Ada campaign the candidates planned not to attend.

A CHamoru language forum and a forum hosted by local media outlets have both been scrapped, while “Breakfast with the candidates,” part of a series of discussions hosted by the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce, will proceed without the full participation of those invited.

The announced absences of former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada weren’t always explained, according to interviews conducted by The Guam Daily Post with organizers of the respective forums.

“We did everything in our power to accommodate schedules or other requests,” Alex Leddy, executive director of the women’s chamber said, without elaborating what requests were made by the Republican ticket.

Rather than canceling outright, the chamber has decided to proceed with the event, which has confirmed participation from the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio team and the two candidates seeking to be Guam’s next nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

"We were willing to make every accommodation, so I don’t believe it was on our part that they are not participating,” Leddy said.

The format of the forum was purposely designed to be more of a Q&A with members of the chamber, according to Leddy, as a way to provide an informative conversation to voters, and minimize negative political speech.

“No rebuttals are allowed. We didn’t want that climate. We wanted a space where businesswomen and voters can hear the whole story from both sides,” she said.

Leddy expressed gratitude that the incumbent team of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio will be attending the Oct. 14 forum, along with congressional hopefuls Sen. Jim Moylan and former Speaker Judi Won Pat.

Leddy also said the proverbial door remains open for the Republican gubernatorial team to join if its members change their minds. Tickets for the event are being sold through the chamber's website.

“It was always our intention to have both races, and we did get a verbal commitment from the Camacho-Ada campaign at first,” Leddy said, later adding: “We are still hopeful they will (participate). If they decide on the 13th to come, we will gladly let them."

‘Lack of sincerity’

For Joseph San Nicolas, the vice president of Mañe’lon Marianas, a student-led organization at the University of Guam that was planning a forum with questions and answers spoken in CHamoru, his disappointment stems from the group’s hard work being wasted, now that the event has been canceled due to the Camacho-Ada team's decision not to participate.

“They didn't include a reason as to why they were unable to attend. They just said 'we wish you the best in your education during this general election cycle.' The (Leon Guerrero-Tenorio) campaign accepted our invitation, but we really wanted this debate to be an opportunity to hear from both sides, … to garner mature, complete participation,” San Nicolas told The Post. “We offered a new date which would have been (Oct. 21), and they declined again, however, they just copied and pasted their first email and, again, did not give any reason as to why they couldn't attend.”

San Nicolas said members of the group inquired about the reasons the invitation was being declined, so they could address concerns or misunderstandings that speaking in CHamoru would be required, which wasn’t the case, but no explanation has been given as of Wednesday evening.

“It was kind of disheartening, especially because we believe that the governor, the leaders of Guahån, represent all the citizens who live here, should address, topics such as sustainability, the military buildup, political decolonization - and even cultural and language revitalization,” he said. “We would want them to think those are important.”

The response, or lack thereof, from the GOP nominees for Adelup shows a “lack of sincerity or genuineness” to engage with UOG students and the topics that were to be brought up at the forum, San Nicolas said.

"For them to decline that opportunity to speak on it just shows their inaction - or their potential inaction to confront these issues if they were to win this position,” he said.

Conditions required to participate

The absence of Camacho and Ada also derailed a planned, rare electoral forum organized jointly by local media outlets. In response to a formal invitation to participate in an Oct. 12 forum with their opponents, the campaign requested several “conditions” that would “facilitate our participation in the proposed event.”

Jerry Crisostomo, the Camacho-Ada campaign chairperson, wrote the required changes in order to secure attendance were:

Changing the venue because the planned site, the location of the Great American Circus at PIC, “presents a conflict of interest as proceeds would benefit the ownership, … whose officers are also officials of the Leon Guerrero and Tenorio campaign.” Proceeds from ticket sales were slated to be donated to charity.

Replacing Patti Arroyo, Newstalk K57 host, as co-moderator with “another female representative from local media,” because she “displays a level of bias toward the current governor … that leads us to believe she cannot be fair and objective.” The campaign acknowledged Arroyo’s role would be to read questions developed by organizing media outlets. Arroyo told the Post that, similar to a recent gubernatorial debate she moderated in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, she would have had no involvement in the development of the questions or topics and would have no prior knowledge of what they would be.

Disallowing participation from candidates for lieutenant governor because, according to the campaign, there should not be “any deference made to any one of the lieutenant governor candidates to answer questions on policy or issues versus the person (who) would statutorily be required to execute the laws of Guam when elected.” Camacho and Ada have both participated in debates or forums in their past bids for Adelup that have allowed both candidates on the ticket to field questions or rebut answers from their opponents.

Adjusting the date of the debate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 26, less than two weeks before the general election, to “allow broadcast centers more time to push for corporate sponsors for this important educational program.” While all participating media outlets already confirmed their respective live broadcast plans, the rescheduling request was the only condition that was agreed to by organizers.

“Although we can change the date of the forum to Oct. 26, the location, moderators and format will remain the same,” local media companies, including the Post, wrote in their response. “We hope that you will accept nevertheless. Your participation will provide our wide Guam audiences the opportunity to hear the questions from each Guam media panel member directly, and most importantly, your answers.”

The Camacho-Ada campaign offered no additional response to the invitation as of Thursday morning.

‘That is wrong’

Reacting to the changes in debates and forums, Rory Respicio, campaign manager for the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio team, took jabs at the Republican rivals for pulling out of the three events.

“That is wrong. Elected leaders are responsible to everyone, not just the people or organizations they like,” he stated in a release. “So long as our schedule permits, Lou and Josh have agreed to debate Felix and Tony - anytime, anywhere - just send us the location.”

Respicio, however, also indicated there may come a point in time when the Democratic team will stop trying to formalize debate plans ahead of the general election, which is 32 days away.

“If our opponents change their minds, we are ready and eager to meet them and lay out our vision for the future of Guam,” he said. “If they persist in dictating who counts and who gets counted out, we will not share any future stage with them.”

The Camacho-Ada campaign has not responded to repeated requests for a response to Respicio’s criticism.