The director of the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities guarantees there will be an influx of former residents returning to Guam should President Joe Biden's budget proposal turn out successful and Supplemental Security Income parity is granted to the territories.

"We know some of our people leave because we don't have the SSI," Director Phyliss Leon Guerrero stated during her agency's budget hearing Monday. "I guarantee if we do get it, that I promise, there'll be a lot of Guam residents moving back."

SSI is a federal program designed to assist the elderly and people with disabilities who have little or no income. Among the U.S. territories, only residents of the Northern Mariana Islands receive SSI.

Guam, among the other territories, can assist these individuals through a federal block grant, which provides far lower benefits and eligibility, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. And it is this discrepancy that is the subject of ongoing federal court cases, as well as part of the discussion on a House resolution condemning the Insular Cases.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has lauded Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2022, not only for eyeing parity with the SSI, but also for proposing to eliminate the Medicaid funding cap for territories and to align the matching rates for territories with those for states.

On the local side, DISID is seeking about $5 million for fiscal 2022, and anticipates another $2 million when including federal resources.

However, the department also requested about $3 million in American Rescue Plan moneys from the Office of the Governor, which it plans to stretch until September 2023. That funding is to assist with current program gaps and independent living. Leon Guerrero said DISID will hopefully be able to hire three more social workers, an office aid and administrative staff as well.

Hiring quota

Guam law requires agencies to employ at least 2% of the workforce with severe disabilities. The requirement can be met either by direct employment or by contracting with nonprofit organizations employing individuals with disabilities.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes asked Monday how many agencies were in compliance and how often they are reviewed for compliance by DISID.

Four or five agencies were in compliance, based on a review last month, but also expressed some concerns with limitations imposed by the law.

DISID Deputy Director Michelle Perez, who has also worked with students with disabilities transitioning out of school, said she believed the law is needed, but "there is a just a little bit of concern with the fact that all individuals with disabilities who are seeking employment need to go through (the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation) to be counted as that 2%."

It's been challenging for government agencies to meet compliance, as well as a challenge for students and families who don't want to proceed through DVR, she added.

The director, speaking just before Perez, stated that former students have told her "they don't want to go through DVR."

"They want to be independent," Director Leon Guerrero said. "They want to show they have that skillset to turn in an application."

Perez said the law should be tweaked so that employees don't need to be a certified client of DVR to be counted in the 2%.

"You know that a lot of our individuals with disabilities want to be as independent as possible. So a lot of my students have gone out an applied on their own and gotten the jobs. So it's like a Catch-22," Perez said. "You want them to seek the service, but if they don't and they're finding independence on their own to get the job, then they should also be counted in that 2%."