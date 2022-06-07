DISID: Each social worker served 200 clients

Three social workers at the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities handle about 200 clients each, according to Director Phyliss Leon Guerrero Monday. Two years ago, the caseload at DISID was one social worker for every 150 clients.

The department did recently hire two more social workers just this month, making for five total now. The two new hires are funded through American Rescue Plan money. The other three are funded by the General Fund.

DISID is requesting fiscal year 2023 appropriation of nearly $1 million more in local funds compared to this year. That will largely go to service contracts and doesn't include funding to hire two more social workers needed by the agency.

Those additional social worker positions are in place but were zeroed out in terms of funding due to a cap imposed by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, according to discussions between DISID officials and lawmakers on Monday. However, DISID did present to the Legislature that it is working to recruit another social worker using ARP funds.

Joseph Cameron, the acting vocational rehabilitation administrator, told lawmakers that BBMR sent out caps to all agencies.

"The ARP funds will fund up to and will end in 2024. So, the short answer would be if we were wanting to utilize funds on the local side, we don't have because of the cap. Moving forward, hiring these much-needed social workers, which is great under the ARP, at some point in time, beyond 2024, the General Fund will have to kick in for sustainability," Cameron said.

But Speaker Therese Terlaje said her concern is with fiscal 2023, and while DISID is in need of more social workers, the speaker said the agency isn't telling the Legislature that it needs the funding.

"ARP is going to get you through FY23, right? So those are taken care of. Do you still need two more social workers?" Terlaje said.

Leon Guerrero answered, "Yes."

"Are you funding two more social workers with the budget you are requesting?" Terlaje added.

Leon Guerrero answered "No." The speaker then asked, why not?

If the need is critical, it does not appear that way with the budget request before the Legislature, the speaker added.

As the discussion went on, Leon Guerrero acknowledged that they should have requested their total funding needs for social workers. It will take about $124,900 to hire two additional social workers through the General Fund, she added.

Each month, Leon Guerrero said, "we have 25 new clients coming in."

'Reacting to problems as opposed to addressing symptoms'

Jeffrey Warfield, a social worker at DISID, said it appeared that individuals with disabilities, accessibility issues, and "all of that" come as an afterthought a lot of the time.

"We seem to find ourselves reacting to problems as opposed to addressing symptoms," Warfield said, adding that officials spend more time projecting and anticipating issues moving forward.

"We really got caught with the COVID, and what we've seen since then is how many homeless disabled people we have. How our numbers have gone up and (there are) simply not enough shelters, there's not enough (Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority) vouchers. So, we're reacting and we're responding and the constituents are frustrated because the assistance isn't there. And we get very frustrated just telling them it's not there ... So I guess, my request would be we just be more forward-thinking in anticipating our needs on the island," Warfield added.