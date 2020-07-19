Staff at the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation of the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities told clients they were not providing in-person services due to a lack of personal protective equipment.

On Friday, The Guam Daily Post called the agency and received the same response.

“Currently we are not prepared for face-to-face meetings because they have not provided us with the proper PPE,” said the staff member. “We only have one face shield. That is it.”

The division was closed due to COVID-19 on March 16 along with all nonessential GovGuam offices and reopened June 1. The division provides vocational rehabilitation and supported employment services to eligible individuals with disabilities. It also serves as the designated state unit to administer the state plan for Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Independent Living Services and Independent Living for the Older Blind. DVR provides administrative support and works collaboratively with the State Rehabilitation Council and the State Independent Living Council in implementing these state plans, according to the website.

DISID Director Phyliss Leon Guerrero responded by email to an inquiry from the Post: “Yes, face-to-face services are being offered. However, they are by appointment only."

Leon Guerrero said protective equipment is being provided to DVR staff.

“We will be receiving more PPE supplies and adding additional physical barriers based on the most recent (Department of Public Health and Social Services) Guidance Memo 2020-28 to ensure both consumers and employees are protected based on the social distancing guidelines and protocol,” Leon Guerrero wrote.

According to the DISID staffing pattern for the second quarter of this year, $597,000 in federal grant money was spent on personnel costs for the vocational rehabilitation program.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero hired Michelle L.C. Perez in April in the midst of the COVID-19 shutdown, to fill a DISID deputy director position at a rate of $76,345 per year. The position hadn't been filled in more than a decade. Adelup noted that Perez was nominated in January.