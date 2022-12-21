The criminal case against a mother charged with drowning her 1-year-old daughter may be dismissed for the matter to be transferred to the military.

Iehsa Copeland appeared Tuesday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam for a status hearing in the case, where she is charged with murder in connection to the death of her 1-year-old daughter earlier this year.

The beginning portion of the hearing was held under seal. After the sealed portion concluded, Judge Vernon Perez announced the case may be "transitioned" because of Copeland's membership in the U.S. Navy.

"Transition by way of the potential for the military to make some provisions for any appropriate care or evaluation of the defendant," Perez said before explaining the prosecution may dismiss the case after Copeland is evaluated.

"The court anticipates that such information will inform the basis for ultimate dismissal, ... but it looks like the jurisdiction of this case will likely end in our court," said Perez, who scheduled another hearing for Jan. 5 to see what is determined.

Perez also anticipated releasing Copeland from confinement if the case is transitioned.

Charges

Copeland was charged with murder after she allegedly drowned her 16-month-old daughter in the bathtub of her Barrigada home in June. Copeland then used a harness to strap her daughter to her chest and was found by authorities threatening to jump from Two Lovers Point, court documents state.

A further investigation discovered that Copeland allegedly drowned her daughter after getting into a fight with her fiance. A check of Copeland’s search history also showed results for “how does it feel to drown,” charging documents allege.

Copeland also told police she tried to drown herself after saying repeatedly that she drowned her daughter, according to court documents.

She was ordered to remain in Department of Corrections custody and placed in the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center annex of the prison.

Copeland pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness.