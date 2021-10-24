Assistant Attorney General Robert Weinberg, representing the Guam Board of Medical Examiners and Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners, is asking the Superior Court of Guam to dismiss a mandamus petition filed by David Lubofsky for a number of reasons, one of which is that the relief being sought already exists or is being done.

Lubofsky is the father of a 5-year-old boy who died at Guam Memorial Hospital in October 2018.

He has filed complaints with both the GBME and GBAHE against medical officials who had been involved with his son, but alleges that neither board has rules or regulations related to the investigation of its licensees. Moreover, Lubofsky alleged that the GBME has failed to establish and maintain a website hosting physician information, as required by Guam law.

Through his attorney, Vanessa Williams, Lubofsky is asking the court to compel both boards to adopt rules in accordance with their respective laws, and for the GBME to establish a website pursuant to Public Law 34-79, which includes publishing any accusations filed against licensees with the attorney general, as well as historical information, to include convictions and civil judgments.

In a memorandum submitted to the court, Weinberg detailed six arguments as to why Lubofsky's petition should be dismissed. These include failing to exhaust all other remedies before going to court, leaving the issue out of the court's jurisdiction, and not being a "beneficially interested party," therefore lacking standing to seek mandamus relief.

Weinberg also argued that the actions sought from the boards are not ministerial in nature, but quasi-legislative, i.e. rulemaking.

"As such, the boards have absolute legislative immunity from any suit and cannot be compelled to do anything in the nature of rule making," Weinberg stated.

He also argued that Lubofsky misinterpreted the law he wants the boards to follow and that the laws identified are directory, not mandatory, despite incorporating the word "shall," which is often associated with mandatory requirements.

Lastly, the assistant attorney general stated that there is no factual basis to Lubofsky's petition, as what he is seeking already exists or is already being performed without the need for judicial interventions.

Lubofsky is "fully aware" that the GBME and GBAHE both have rules and regulations as he has filed numerous complaints on forms provided by the Health Professional Licensing Office, which he knows had led to investigations, Weinberg stated.

"Mr. Lubofsky has submitted multiple complaints, as well as his own 'suggestions' as to how the investigations ought to be conducted, including demands that the board members disqualify themselves wholesale," Weinberg stated in a footnote. "His real complaint is not that the boards suffer from a lack of a discernable process ... but that he is unhappy with the pace of the investigations, the decisions made by the boards with respect to the merits of his complaints, and the boards' refusal to allow him to dictate the terms of how investigations are conducted. Ordering the boards to promulgate rules will not address that."

Weinberg also stated that the GBME has been unable to comply with P.L. 34-79 through no fault of its own, but prior to Lubofsky's petition, the HPLO had contracted a web design provider to fulfill the requirements of the law. However, Weinberg stated that some of the publications outlined by the law are "clearly impossible."

The parties appeared before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Oct. 19, but the judge wanted time to review the motion to dismiss. An opposition to the motion is due Nov. 3 with the reply from the Office of the Attorney General due Nov. 10. After that is completed, the court will issue a notice for the hearing date.