Displaced workers welcome job-search waiver

Sharlene Ngirarois expressed relief when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday suspended the job-search requirement for those receiving federally funded unemployment benefits.

"We aren't in the clear yet," Ngirarois said.

It wasn't only her job loss since March that she was worried about, but more importantly, the health of her child with special needs.

"My son has underlying conditions that can adversely affect him should he contract (COVID)," she told The Guam Daily Post. She's also been helping others navigate the unemployment benefits process.

For Elyssa Nicole Manuel, learning about the governor's decision was like having a "big weight" lifted off her shoulders.

"I've been stressing so hard about applying to three extra jobs. Now I feel relieved," she said.

Taneshia Phifer said a majority of the jobs depend on the status of Guam's tourism industry, which has yet to reopen, so she's thankful for the governor's decision.

Prior to the governor's executive order on Wednesday, Ngirarois, Manuel and Phifer were among thousands of displaced Guam workers who were required to start looking for a job by making at least three contacts weekly in search of employment, in order for them to continue receiving weekly unemployment benefits.

That requirement kicked in when the governor on Monday placed Guam in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, which permits most activities with moderate restrictions.

Two days later, the governor signed an executive order, which allows displaced workers to continue receiving unemployment benefits without having to show proof of their job search.

"EO 2020-25 suspends the work search requirement for claimants of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance pending a designation of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 4," the governor's office stated in a press release.

Nearly 35,000 displaced workers

Workers who have been without a paycheck or suffered reduced hours since March have tried job searching, but many workers say isn't easy with 35,000 others also searching, waiting to be called back by their employer, or still on reduced work hours because of the coronavirus.

"I think that the governor made the right decision to suspend job searches," Barbara McCarron said. "A lot of them cannot afford child care right now and it would be very difficult for them to look for a job under those circumstances."

McCarron is one of the administrators of an online Guam forum for COVID-displaced workers who have applied for PUA and FPUC assistance. The online group has more than 3,400 members.

"I am glad the governor was understanding enough to suspend the requirements for the applicants. Even before the island was on PCOR 3, it was hard to find a job for most people especially if they didn't have the requirements the employer wanted," said Connie Limes, whose husband was laid off from his job in March.

Limes' husband recently got a new job, so he stopped filing claims for unemployment benefits.

Another worker said the governor's announcement "helps take the stress off of me and my adult children who were laid off as well," while one other said he's glad to hear the news but wished it was announced on Monday when PCOR 3 took effect.

"The governor understands the difficult time of unemployed people under PCOR 3. It is helpful," said Lucy Ho, one of the displaced workers.

Jobless benefits will shrink from up to $945 a week to up to $345 a week for unemployment beyond July 25. That's because of the expiration of the FPUC program, which adds $600 to any weekly PUA benefit, unless extended by Congress.

The governor's latest executive order also temporarily authorizes the remote notarization and attestation for notary publics and continues restrictions for entry into Guam.

As of Wednesday, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced 34,677 Guam workers to lose their job, get furloughed, or get work hour cuts, based on the reporting of 1,972 employers on hireguam.com, according to Hannah Cho, a special projects coordinator for the Guam Department of Labor.

Of that number, 96% or 33,392 have filed unemployment claims, leaving more than 1,200 that have yet to try to avail of the federal assistance.