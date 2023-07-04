Various forms of hazardous waste that residents have had to dump at designated debris sites around the island post-Typhoon Mawar will have to be packed up and shipped off island.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency has received $5 million from their federal counterpart to deal with household hazardous waste including batteries, fluorescent bulbs, cleaning products, paints, thinners and oils that have been piling up at debris sites, according to Guam EPA spokesman Nic Lee. As of Monday, there’s been no major leakage of contaminants reported at debris sites, he said, adding “we’ve been operating without incident."

Lee said disposal was being handled by EQM Inc., an off-island vendor the U.S. EPA brought on board to handle the waste.

Officials at the designated debris site in Dededo could be seen pouring what appeared to be cooking oil out of small plastic bottles and into a large drum. Heaps of cleaners and laundry detergent were scattered around one corner of the facility.

“It's categorized and processed on a near-daily basis, and whatever is ready to be packed and shipped is also processed in that manner,” Lee said, noting the astounding amount of trash in the storm's aftermath.

The spokesman himself has been providing assistance at the Ypao Point debris site.

Particularly involved is the handling of white goods, many of which contain a variety of toxic refrigerants, generically referred to as freon. There’s no way Guam EPA staff could safely remove the freon themselves, so each appliance has to be neatly lined up at its respective site so they can be opened up and drained, Lee said.

“Their contractors are also responsible for purging the freon out of white goods that have compressors," he added. "So that's going to be your refrigerators or freezers, your ACs and some water coolers."

Though there will be a deadline to get rid of all the hazardous waste processed in the aftermath of Mawar, Guam EPA was still responding to the large amount of trash that residents continue to bring in. No deadline for removal could be provided on Monday.

Once the freon is purged from the various white goods that have piled up, disposal of them will have go to a separate contractor for either recycling or disposal. White goods, along with much of the metal that’s built up, can’t be thrown into the Layon Landfill, Lee said. That disposal need has yet to go out to bid, but once it does, it may impact residents' access to the debris sites.

Debris sites at the old transfer station in Dededo and the former Tiyan carnival grounds in Barrigada discontinued operations Monday. The Ypao Point site will be in operation through Aug. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.