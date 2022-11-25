Legal action appears to be brewing over the inclusion of erroneous information in the termination documents of a former corrections officer.

The Civil Service Commission decided Tuesday against voiding the termination of Trevor Wolford, a former corrections officer fired after an investigation into the escape of two prison detainees, despite an error in the termination papers that implicated him in the promotion of prison contraband and violation of controlled substances law.

There are no charges related to contraband or drugs in the termination papers, nor are there any apparent references to the matter outside of a single paragraph, just before the final page of the final notice. Instead, the document largely deals with circumstances related to the prison escape and Wolford's alleged wrongdoings.

Robert Koss, representing Wolford for the Guam Federation of Teachers union, said the statement was made in error, but management can no longer amend the document and serve it to Wolford. That would place the final termination, as revised, past the 90-day deadline for adverse actions. Moreover, the mention of contraband and illicit substances poses a serious matter for Wolford's employment prospects, according to Koss.

He cited Guam's blacklisting law - enacted in 2012 - which bars people, agents, companies, public officials and government agencies from peddling untrue statements in order to prevent former employees from obtaining employment elsewhere.

"This is the document that goes on file. Tomorrow, my client is going to go down to GPD. And he's going to apply for a job at the Guam Police Department. And if the Guam Police Department tells him, 'No sir. We're not going to hire you ... because of this adverse action on your file,' at that point, a misdemeanor would have occurred because this adverse action in writing prevented him from getting a job and the (Department of Corrections) director could face civil penalties," Koss told commissioners during a motion hearing Tuesday.

The lack of details behind the statement about promoting prison contraband and illegal substances also violates law, Koss said.

"This document can't go on file. Not now. And it can't be changed. Not timely. And so with that, I ask commissioners to please null and void the final notice of adverse action and caution management about being more careful. Read what you write before you go down to the employee to sign it. Because this is reckless behavior," he added.

However, commissioners ultimately voted 3-1 against Wolford. After the vote, Koss said the commission "couldn't have got it more wrong."

"At this point, we'll probably be filing a civil suit against the director himself," Koss said. "We'll have to see what the attorneys say on who the appropriate party is."

Koss added that the CSC decision also will be appealed.

Meeting in violation of law

While a decision was rendered Tuesday, the livestream of the meeting did not contain video. Audio of the meeting was streamed, but it appears the lack of video meant the meeting was held in violation of law. Parties were told about there being no video and there were no objections Tuesday.

Guam law does require boards and commissions to broadcast meetings "via video livestreaming applications."

It appears all matters heard Tuesday will now be reset, and it remains to be seen if commissioners will maintain their votes if the meeting is redone.

'Huge blunder'

CSC Vice Chair Anthony Benavente, who presided over Tuesday's hearing in the absence of Chair Juan Calvo, was the only commissioner to side with Wolford.

"I believe what happened here was a big mistake, ... including that mistake, whether intended or not, doesn't really matter. To me, it doesn't matter. I agree with Mr. Koss that this is going to be very detrimental to the former employee's ability to seek employment," Benavente said.

Although the vice chair said he hoped to see the case proceed to a merit hearing, he also said he believed "this huge blunder" was too serious to ignore.

Benavente asked Attorney Donna Lawrence, legal counsel for the Department of Corrections, if she had written the final termination papers. Lawrence said she was not involved, but said the inclusion of the disputed statement was clearly "just a mistake."

"There was no charge of contraband, ... there was no charge. There was no facts. There was no inquiry. There's nothing. Because, it was just a mistake," Lawrence said. "There were facts for the (escape) charges. And the charges and facts were what (Wolford) was disciplined on. He's clearly aware of it. That's what he responded to."

Koss said during the hearing that DOC management may have used someone else's personnel action as a basis for Wolford's.

Lawrence said it appeared to her that perhaps the last few paragraphs were mistakenly pulled for Wolford's termination notice. Acting DOC Director Robert Camacho was present at Tuesday's hearing, but was not asked about the error.

Wolford was on duty when two prisoners escaped from the DOC isolation facility in early June. He was terminated for reportedly failing to conduct proper head counts. The final dismissal papers were handed to him in late August.

Wolford argued that the termination was unfair and unjust, and that the decision contained substantive factual errors in addition to being procedurally defective.