The driver who was behind the wheel of the car that hit and killed 4-year-old Jericho Zion David in a quiet residential area admitted to vehicular homicide in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday.

Marleen Risa Ewily appeared before Judge Maria Cenzon to enter her guilty plea.

She faced up to eight years in prison.

However, the plea agreement called for a suspended five-year prison sentence with credit for time served. That means Ewily will not have to spend any time in prison after she admitted to the crime.

She was placed on three years of supervised probation.

It was said in court that Ewily has since relocated to a residence far from the victim's home. Her driving privileges have been revoked for five years.

She was also ordered to stay away and have no contact with the victim's family, and she will have to perform 20 hours of community service every month for one year, along with participating in distracted driving public service announcements.

Cenzon ordered Ewily to write a letter of apology to the victim's family.

She noted that any violations during her probation term could result in Ewily going back to jail.

Distracted

Ewily was arrested and charged following an auto-pedestrian crash in Dededo on May 7, 2019.

Court documents state Ewily got distracted as she was backing out of her driveway and felt her car hit a "bump" near the dead end of a residential area's cul-de-sac.

Surveillance video from the boy's residence shows the child running out to the street then stumbling and falling near the car's path.

The video shows him signaling with both hands for Ewily to stop when she ran over him with the car.

Ewily attempted to render assistance to the boy. She told authorities she had no idea what had happened.

The boy would have turned 6 in November.