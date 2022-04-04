Distracted drivers to be ticketed

The governor’s office on Friday announced a campaign to remove distracted drivers from Guam’s roads, by enhancing local law enforcement efforts.

According to a news release, the initiative will bring together resources from the Department of Public Works, Guam Police Department, A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, Port Authority of Guam, the Judiciary of Guam, the Office of the Attorney General and the Insurance Association of Guam.

The association’s “Head’s Up Guam” campaign and a high visibility education and law enforcement program called “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” will begin later this month.

“As we cautiously return to normalcy, we invite our community to remind family and friends to avoid distractions while driving. It takes just one second for a crash to change lives,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “Beginning April 9, our people will see increased law enforcement efforts. Officers will stop and ticket anyone caught looking at their phone while driving. We will continue promoting highway safety and encouraging everyone to keep our heads up and our eyes on the road, especially as we work towards recovery.”

Over the past decade, distracted driving has become one of the leading causes of auto collisions on national highways, according to the governor’s office.

“A distracted driver is not a safe driver,” said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio. “If your attention is anywhere other than on the road, you’re a dangerous driver. You want other drivers to pay attention to the road, you should pay attention too.”

Vincent Arriola, director of DPW, said it was “alarming” to see people driving while looking at their phones, saying even though operating a vehicle while texting is illegal, some “selfishly do it anyway, putting the lives of others at risk.”

“Putting away your phone should be just as automatic as putting on your seat belt,” he said.

Maureen Tellei Sablan, a representative of the insurance association, said simple actions can help lead to a community with safe drivers.

“Make it a rule that you will never use your phone while driving,” she said. “Turn on the Apple ‘do not disturb while driving’ or the Samsung ‘in-traffic reply’ so you can drive and you know your family, friends and team knows that you are unable to respond immediately because you are driving. HeadsUpGuam and put the phone down, distractions won’t get you there.”