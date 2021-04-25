The number of citations for distracted driving has decreased over the last five years, according to statistics provided by the Insurance Association of Guam.

That, however, only reaffirms the need to continue education, association officials stated. April is national Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The insurance association invites the community to participate in the #HeadsUpChallenge on Instagram and Facebook. “Heads Up Guam” is a campaign to raise awareness and help reduce distracted driving on Guam’s roadways.

"We all have people that we love and the results of texting while driving does not discriminate. Distractions behind the wheel can take the lives of anyone, even those closest to us," a press release from the association states.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website defines distracted driving as any activity that takes a driver's attention away from the road and driving, which includes talking or texting on a cellular phone, eating or drinking, talking to people in the vehicle, or checking the stereo or entertainment system in the car.

The NHTSA also stated 3,450 people were killed because of distracted driving in the United States; 391,000 people were injured in 2015 because of distracted driving.

On Guam, the campaign to increase awareness about the dangers of distracted driving has shown some success, the press release states.

Citations have decreased over the past five years, the release states. In 2015, there were 350 citations administered, compared to 2019 reporting 136 citations. According to the Guam Department of Public Works Office of Highway Safety, in 2020 with COVID-19 pandemic-imposed traffic restrictions, there were 38 citations.

“At the onset of the pandemic lockdown we saw significantly fewer numbers of vehicles on the road. Now that businesses and schools are getting back to some normal activity, we will absolutely see more traffic on our roadways," the release states.

"As the busyness of life becomes the norm for island residents once again, this is the perfect time to remind our community to avoid distractions while driving. It is important that we continue to promote road safety and push the message of keeping our heads up and our eyes on the road.”

IAG Chairman Ray Schnabel said it's important to continuously push the message out that "a text message or social media notification can wait; it can even save a life."

#HeadsUpChallenge

To participate in the #HeadsUpChallenge, residents can post a black and white picture holding up the “Heads Up! Guam” logo, which can be the Heads Up! Guam sticker, a picture on their phone, or a personal drawing of the logo. Tag @headsupguam, use the hashtag #HeadsUpChallenge in the description with the caption “I will NOT text while driving.” You must tag three people to help spread awareness about the dangers of texting while driving and encourage those three to join you in your commitment to accept the challenge.

In addition to increasing social media presence, the campaign will be starting an ambassador program for the manhoben, or youth of Guam. According to the Department of Transportation, in 2018, 8%, or 237 of 3,070, of teen drivers aged 15 to 19 were involved in fatal crashes due to distracted driving. This ambassadorship in partnership with village mayors will also help bring more awareness to high school students and teen drivers.

“Texting and driving isn’t only unsafe, it’s deadly,” said Monique Baysingar, IAG campaign committee chairperson. “Heads up! Distractions won’t get you there, Guam!”