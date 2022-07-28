A 43-year-old man was pulled from the waters off Ritidian Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

Rescue units with the Guam Fire Department responded to a report of a distressed swimmer around 3:10 p.m., according to GFD spokesperson Nicolas Garrido.

The unidentified man was recovered around 3:56 p.m.

Medics performed CPR as they rushed him by boat to the Hagåtña Marina.

Garrido said the man was unconscious and unresponsive.

He was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam but his condition was not known as of Wednesday evening.