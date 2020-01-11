Guam Fire Department units responded to First Beach in Ipan for a report of three distressed swimmers over the reef.

The call was reported in at 5:10 p.m.. According to GFD dispatch, bystanders had a visual on two swimmers, but lost sight of one swimmer.

When rescue personnel arrived, two male and two females were helped off the reef and onto the cliffline by beachgoers where rescue personnel met with them and escorted them to shore.

One female, 46, was transported to GMH with minor injuries, the others refused medical attention, according to GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly.

Although there are no hazardous surf or sea warnings, first responders urge the public to be safe when engaging in marine activities. It is recommended to always use the buddy system, closely monitor the weather for changing conditions and inform a family member or friend of your plans, said Reilly.