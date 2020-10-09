Pandemic-affected families from all 19 villages will soon have access to an additional 13,500 food boxes, this time under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's new round of contract awards for the Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Pacific Unlimited Inc., which won the USDA contract, has reached out to Guam mayors to help vet families in need of food assistance, and to help with distribution.

Michael Limtiaco, vice president of Pacific Unlimited, on Wednesday told mayors that each 32-pound food box would have: two half-gallon containers of milk; 12 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables including red and green apples, oranges, yellow onions, green cabbage and carrots; and 10 pounds of frozen meat and cheese products.

Pacific Unlimited, he said, aims to submit a bid every two months, when the USDA solicitation comes out.

The Farmers to Families Food Box program is separate from all the other USDA-funded food distribution programs, such as those handled by the Guam Department of Education.

Pacific Unlimited, according to Limtiaco, is hoping to start the food distribution Oct. 19.

However, mayors, as of Wednesday, had yet to decide where the distribution areas will be.

Mayors' council meeting

Limtiaco, a guest presenter at the Mayors' Council of Guam meeting Wednesday at the Tamuning Senior Citizens Center, said a key program requirement is making sure "those people receiving these boxes are somehow vetted."

"We will ask the mayors to please determine the needs of those constituents participating in the program," Limtiaco said at the meeting. "We will provide all of the distribution and logistics for the food box program."

Only nine of 19 mayors have so far submitted a list of families they vetted to be eligible to receive the food boxes, but Limtiaco said Pacific Unlimited wants to distribute to families from all 19 villages as much as possible.

Pacific Unlimited is required to distribute the food boxes before the end of October, Limtiaco said.

Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico raised a concern that some residents who they know to be in legitimate need of food assistance are embarrassed to receive the food aid, when the mayors' office asked for their name to be listed. Other mayors said if the program requires accountability, then there may not be a way around submitting the names of families receiving the food aid.

Partnership

Meanwhile, Limtiaco said Pacific Unlimited has once again partnered with Matson Navigation Co. for this endeavor, as it had during the previous round of food distribution announced in May. Limtiaco said more than 10,000 food boxes were distributed at the time, but they had different requirements.

"This new program is a two-year program, provided there's funding available through USDA," Limtiaco told the mayors.