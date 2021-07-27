Distribution of $36M in students' SNAP cards to start Aug. 20

Details are still being worked out for the distribution of $36.7 million in food benefits for nearly 28,000 students.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, program helps families with eligible children whose access to meals or buying food has been impacted by COVID-19.

Guam Department of Education and the Department of Public Health and Social Services are working together to coordinate distribution sites for the P-EBT cards.

“The final plans for distribution are not yet complete,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez who will be following up on the status.

But time is ticking as the first distribution date set is set for Aug. 20, which is about four weeks away.

According to the plan approved by U.S. Department of Agriculture, GDOE and DPHSS will issue P-EBT benefits through Guam’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program EBT card system to current SNAP households and non-SNAP households with eligible children. Guam’s plan covers the months of August 2020 through May 2021.

The P-EBT benefits will be issued on four anticipated issuance dates, according to the plan: Aug. 20, Aug. 31, Sept. 18, and Sept. 30.

The first issuance will cover missed meals from August 2020 to October 2020. The second issuance for November 2020 to January 2021. The third issuance will cover February to March 2021 and the final distribution will cover missed meals from April to May 2021.

“I know that the teams are working on a host of details,” Fernandez said. “We will be providing more detailed information as we approach Aug. 20.”

The P-EBT cards covers meals missed at school because of the pandemic. For GDOE public schools that’s 156 total missed school meals and 42 school meals missed by Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) students.

All public school students qualify under the Community Eligibility Provision which grants free meals to its students. The benefits will only be available to qualified DODEA students.

Distribution sites have not been determined at this time, according to the benefits plan, parents will be kept informed through social media and notices to qualifying children will be mailed.