Distribution of laptops begins at some schools

With applications distributed last week, Guam Department of Education middle and high schools are now in the process of handing out laptop computers as part of an initiative to move more students to online learning.

"It's going to help a lot. She's going to be able to get what she needs done on time. We're just thankful," said one parent who appeared with her daughter Wednesday morning at John F. Kennedy High School to pick up one of about 8,000 of the devices identified for distribution.

Inarajan Middle School also began distributing laptops Wednesday, according to GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza.

"Other secondary schools continue to receive and review hundreds of applications," she said. "Schools will be scheduling distribution dates and times with eligible students and families over the coming weeks."

GDOE officials believe that the available laptops should be sufficient to address the current demand. However, the department has ordered additional devices and will plan for a second round of distribution once those computers arrive on island, Baza said.

The laptops are only available at secondary schools for now, and distribution is based on need.

Eligibility criteria

GDOE has listed the following as the criteria for eligibility:

Student access to internet.

Access to reliable power supply.

If the student doesn't already have access to a computer or laptop at home.

If the student has demonstrated regular engagement with classes (i.e. communicating with teachers and performing coursework).

Eligible families are contacted to schedule an appointment to check out the laptop and then go through a short orientation, where they learn about the device and school requirements. Families are to acknowledge that they are financially liable if the laptops are damaged or lost.

This initial batch of laptops are part of old inventory, purchased with consolidated grants. The second batch of computers are purchased using funding the Education Stabilization Fund.

Working with governor's office

The governor's office was also granted about $12.5 million from that fund.

"The governor has been working with (GDOE) on several proposed uses for ESF funding. First, GDOE has proposed the development of community computer labs and hot spots in facilities outside GDOE through collaboration with agencies such as (the Department of Youth Affairs), community libraries, youth/senior centers, mayors' offices and some possible (Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority) facilities," Baza said.

Second, GDOE and the governor's office are working to develop a needs-based program to help eligible families access the internet at home, according to Baza. She said GDOE has been gathering input from schools and teachers.

"We are working out the details and will announce more information at a later date," Baza said.

Moreover, about $1.5 million of ESF funds from the governor can be provided to PBS Guam for the development and broadcasting of content lessons provided by GDOE, she said.