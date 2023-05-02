Two men were sentenced to nearly five years in prison in separate drug dealing cases.

On Friday last week, Matthew Salas and Joseph Michael Quintanilla appeared in the District Court of Guam to be sentenced for charges related to distributing methamphetamine.

Salas was the first to appear in the morning before Senior Judge Alex Munson.

According to federal court documents, Salas was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of meth in November 2022 in connection with a conspiracy that began in April 2022.

Salas received packages of meth in the mail from Arizona and distributed them to others in Guam before federal authorities intercepted a package in May 2022 and replaced it with an inert substance, inserting a tracking device and a breaching device, documents state.

On May 19, 2022, Salas retrieved the package and took it to his Dededo residence and was arrested after opening it.

Salas told authorities he received packages containing 2 ounces of meth, broke them down into 10-gram bags and gave them to a person named “RJ” to find buyers.

Salas entered a plea of guilty to the charge in January. Prior to sentencing, federal prosecutors requested Salas serve 57 months, or four years and nine months, in federal prison, according to court documents.

Munson took the recommendation and sentenced Salas to 57 months, with three years of supervised release after serving the time.

Quintanilla

Munson also sentenced Quintanilla to 57 months on April 28 for the charge of distribution of more than 50 grams of meth.

Quintanilla was charged last August in connection to a search of his home in March 2022, according to court documents.

Authorities in their search of the home found meth, a scale and packaging materials, and also discovered several vehicles, including two ATVs and three motorcycles.

Two Louis Vuitton purses, a wallet, a bag and a Gucci bag also were found, in addition to $3,572 in the residence and $4,700 on Quintanilla's person, court documents state.

Quintanilla admitted he dealt drugs for extra money and purchased the luxury items with illegal proceeds, and that the vehicles were used to transact or facilitate the sale of drugs.

Quintanilla, who also pleaded guilty in January, sold about 55 grams of 100% pure meth for about $5,800.

In addition to his 57-month sentence, Quintanilla will forfeit the cash, vehicles, and luxury items that were found during the raid of his home and serve three years of supervised release upon being released from federal prison.