District Court closes as concerns linger over US attorney's travel

The District Court of Guam has been temporarily closed to the public for a 14-day period, from March 20 to April 3.

The closure includes the U.S. Pretrial and Probation Office.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood issued an order stating there will be limited entry into the federal courthouse for anyone who has traveled outside of Guam within the past 14 days; has been diagnosed or had contact with anyone with COVID-19; has been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency; or anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Criminal matters before the magistrate judge will be conducted by video or telephone conference. Criminal jury selections and trials, and civil and bankruptcy cases have been postponed until further order of the court.

Ban federal prosecutors

The closure follows concerns sent to the chief judge by Federal Public Defender John Gorman on Monday. He sent a letter to Tydingco-Gatewood asking that U.S. attorney for Guam and the CNMI, Shawn Anderson, and his staff be banned indefinitely from the courthouse.

"I was not totally surprised when I was informed that upon return of the U.S. attorney, Mr. Anderson, from vacation, reportedly in Thailand, he refused lawful territorial orders to be self-quarantined. He has by now gone into the U.S. Attorney's Office. ... He has willfully broken quarantine and potentially infected that entire office," Gorman stated in his letter. "The U.S. attorney foolishly believes that reasonable and responsible public safety laws and regulations do not apply to him or his staff. He is wrong. ... His dangerous and irresponsible actions also now endanger the health and safety of my clients, yourself and the federal courthouse staff, criminal justice act attorneys, my staff, myself and the general public."

Gorman told the court he and his staff will not appear in the same courtroom with any U.S. attorney or their staff until they have undergone the recommended quarantine.

Anderson responded on Monday, "I have not had personal contact with our staff. I am also now set up to telework, which I will do for the next two weeks. I will only go to the office if necessary. Again, I did not travel to a (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) high-risk country and do not have symptoms of COVID-19."

Removal request

On Sunday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr calling for the removal of Anderson after he allegedly challenged a mandatory quarantine for passengers arriving to Guam.

Anderson responded that he declined to sign a self-voluntary quarantine document at the airport and informed all present that he also needed to work at his office.

"The governor, through her counsel, agreed that this was acceptable," he stated.

The U.S. attorney said the continuity of operations in his office also remains a high priority and he will continue his work until further order by the Justice Department.