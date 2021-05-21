The District Court of Guam has denied TakeCare Insurance Co.'s motion to stop the Department of Administration from moving forward with government of Guam's health insurance procurement.

TakeCare sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to keep DOA from opening the bids from companies responding to a request for proposal for health insurance providers.

However, in the latest proceedings, Presiding Judge Ramona Manglona denied the request as "moot."

The insurance company had alleged that Public Law 35-2 improperly requires government of Guam health insurance bidders to include the island's private hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, within their networks.

TakeCare and GRMC did not have a contract at that point.

According to court documents, the only remaining issue is the request for attorney's fees. A settlement conference is scheduled for May 25.