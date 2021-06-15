The District Court of Guam has dismissed a complaint filed by a local bar owner over forced business closures due to the pandemic.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood granted the government's motion to dismiss Thomas Peinhopf's amended complaint. He alleged that COVID-19 related executive orders and guidance memos violated the Fifth Amendment guarantee against taking property for public use without compensation, and constitutional rights related to due process and equal protection.

Peinhopf had no comment about the decision at this time.

The case was first filed in September 2020 and Tydingco-Gatewood had earlier dismissed the matter in February. The amended complaint was filed two weeks after that initial dismissal.

Peinhopf alleged that the governor's executive orders and guidance memos from the Department of Public Health and Social Services deprived him of all economically beneficial use of his property without just compensation. Bars and taverns were ordered closed around the time of the initial complaint but are now open at 50% occupancy.

Tydingco-Gatewood stated that Peinhopf failed to cite any authority recognizing that the temporary inability to sell goods or services constitutes a taking of property under the Fifth Amendment.

The chief judge noted that executive orders and guidance memos were aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, and that district courts have consistently rejected business owners' claims that such restrictions constitute property takings under the specific factors of a "Penn Central" test, which analyzes the impact of regulations, the extent of interference with business expectations and the character of the government's actions.

Tydingco-Gatewood also stated that Peinhopf did little more than recite the legal standard for due process and make claims that his rights were violated, and did not make a substantive due process claim.

Moreover, regarding the procedural due process requirements for individual notices and hearings, the chief judge stated that the Ninth Circuit specifically rejected the idea that such a process is required before enacting and enforcing laws of general applicability.

With regard to equal protection, Tydingco-Gatewood stated that Peinhopf did not establish that businesses which were allowed to remain open, such as restaurants and funeral homes, were similar to his establishment. Nor did he allege that other bars or taverns were considered essential by the government.

As previously held by the District Court, the chief judge stated that Peinhopf did not show that the treatment of different establishments were based on anything other than the risk posed to public health, and that there is a legitimate governmental purpose in classifying bars and taverns as non-essential.

Tydingco-Gatewood dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the case can't be brought back.