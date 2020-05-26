Police confiscated two firearms and arrested two men after responding to a distrubance reported early Tuesday morning.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said the Central Precinct Command responded to Cepeda Way in Barrigada relative to a disturbance involving a firearm.

While officers were en route to the home, police received additional information that a man armed with a rifle had discharged the firearm, said Tapao.

37-year-old Jason Roland Sablan allegedly fired his rifle at the ground and 19-year-old Jason Roland Sablan II had fired another rifle into the air.

Officers were able to locate the second rifle and confiscated both guns.

Jason Roland Sablan was arrested and charged with unlawful discharge of firearms and unregistered firearms. He was taken into custody.

Jason Roland Sablan II was arrested and charged with unlawful discharge of firearms, obstructing government functions, purchase or possession and use or carry firearms without a valid identification. He was released.