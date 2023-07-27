Disturbance to bring heavy rain, possible flooding through Friday

Residents should expect heavy rainfall and possible flooding through the end of the workweek as tropical disturbance Invest Area 91W passes through the region.

The disturbance is expected to pass between Yap and the southwest of Guam as it moves west in the coming days, gradually developing, according to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense. There's presently no direct threat to Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

It's likely the system may develop into a tropical cyclone in the next few days, Paul Stanko, National Weather Service Guam senior forecaster, told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday morning, but any impact on Guam and Rota will be minimal.

"If we get anything, it can be a high-end tropical scenario and, more likely, just plenty of wind and rain," he said.

Wednesday and Thursday were projected to see the heaviest showers from the weather system, according to Homeland Security. Scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected to be widespread by Wednesday and continue into Friday.

Flash flooding is a possibility and a flood watch is in effect through Friday afternoon.

"It's going to be pretty likely when any of the heavier rain areas move through," Stanko said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Agana Heights, Andersen Air Force Base, Talo'fo'fo', Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inalåhan, Asan-Maina, Malesso', Piti, Sånta Rita-Sumai and Humåtak.

A small-craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. Southeast winds of 15 to 25 knots, with gusts up to 30 knots, and seas of 8 to 11 feet are expected. Homeland Security advises that inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Precautions

GHS/OCD reminds residents and visitors to take the following precautions:

• Be mindful that heavy rains may hamper recovery efforts; plan accordingly.

• Clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area.

• Stay up to date with the latest information.

• If driving, be alert for low visibility and slippery roads in heavy rain.

• Slow down where water is ponding on the road.

• "Turn Around, Don't Drown." Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters. Just six inches of moving water can knock a person down, and two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

• Don't camp, park or hike along streams and rivers during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.