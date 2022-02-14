Diver found dead at Port Authority beach

A late Friday afternoon dive with friends in the waters off the Port Authority of Guam turned deadly after one man was found floating at Outhouse Beach.

According to Port Authority officials, the 39-year-old man went diving with three others around 6 p.m. when he signaled that he was experiencing trouble, and that he had to go back to shore.

The victim’s friends returned nearly an hour later to find the victim unresponsive in the water.

He was rushed to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officials are not releasing his identity.

Port police are investigating the case, which will also be forwarded to the Guam Police Department.

An autopsy will also be performed on the victim.