Diver missing beyond reef near Alupang

Rescue units spent most of Thursday searching for a diver reported missing.

At 10:42 a.m., the United States Coast Guard Command Center received a call for a missing diver, identified only as a 35-year-old man, beyond the reef line off Alupang Cove and Jimmy Dee's beach bar, according to Guam Fire Department acting spokesperson Kevin Reilly.

Search and rescue partners from local and federal agencies were dispatched, Reilly said.

"Throughout the afternoon, GFD rescue units, Guam Police Department Special Operations, USCG assets and a helicopter from the (U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25) conducted searches and underwater dive operations," Reilly added.

Throughout the day, a helicopter and boats could be seen searching throughout the area.

By 4:11 p.m., Reilly said the search for the diver was continuing.

Weather and conditions will determine how long the search will continue, Reilly told The Guam Daily Post.