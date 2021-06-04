Diver's body recovered off Agat shoreline

The body of a male diver was pulled from the waters off Agat on Friday morning hours after he was reported missing.

Navy police alerted the Guam Fire Department to a report of an overdue swimmer along the beach area of Route 2 in Agat around 2:55 a.m., according to GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf.

GFD and U.S. Coast Guard boats searched the area for several hours.

The diver, who was not identified, was found at 8:20 a.m. submerged in about 40 feet of water, and 30 feet away from his dive flag, Chargualaf said.