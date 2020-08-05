Divers pull spear fisherman from 50 feet underwater

Guam Fire Department divers found a spear fisherman about 50 feet underwater after a search was launched Tuesday afternoon.

CPR was conducted as the 21-year-old man was being transported to Naval Hospital Guam, according to GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly.

The condition of the fisherman was not known as of press time.

A search for the fisherman was launched after a 911 call was made at 3:49 p.m., Reilly stated.

GFD's Rescue 3 reached the vessel of the distressed spear fisherman off Facpi Point in the Orote Peninsula.

The 21-year-old man was free diving/spearfishing with two others who lost sight of him, stated Reilly.

After searching, they spotted him approximately 50 feet below the surface and called 911. Rescue divers entered the water and retrieved the victim.

At 4:08 p.m., the spear fisherman was recovered and brought on board the Rescue 3 boat.

CPR was conducted en route to the Agat Marina, where Medic 5 was waiting for the patient. Medic 5 transported the patient at 4:27 p.m. to Naval Hospital with CPR being continued, according to Reilly.