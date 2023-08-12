Division of Special Education hosts town hall for parents

With the uncertainties leading up to school year 2023-2024, the Guam Department of Education Division of Special Education hosted a town hall meeting on Thursday.

“Because we know that there will be challenges, we know that you guys have a lot of questions. So in order to do this we have to make sure that we start with the right questions, said Terese Crisostomo, a GDOE program coordinator. "We want to know what do we want for our students and their families, what’s the current reality that we are facing for the players that are involved in this, then what do our students and families need in order to be successful.”

The division tapped into strategies used during the pandemic to help parents and families, she said.

“Although it’s not COVID-19, the situations are similar because of Typhoon Mawar and the public health situation with the permits, so that kind of put us at a disadvantage,” Crisostomo said.

A number of questions and answers that applied during the pandemic are applicable again, such as GDOE’s obligation during a school closure.

“We continue to be obligated. We are required to provide a safe, free, appropriate education under ... the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. It has to be provided consistently, but also with the understanding that we need to protect the health and safety of our students and the people who provide the service for their children,” Crisostomo said.

Officials said education services provided to students with disabilities must be comparable to the services provided to the general student population, with the caveat that the services are tailored to individual needs to the greatest extent possible.

GODE officials also clarified how to make changes to a child’s Individualized Education Plan if unable to meet in person.

“Parents and school personnel may agree to amend an IEP outside of an IEP meeting. ... You are going to want to make sure that you review your child’s IEP and figure out can it be implemented during the situation of your child’s school,” she said.

Education officials stressed parents can request an IEP at any time. If a child is in the process of being evaluated and a school closure occurs, Crisostomo said, evaluations have to continue as scheduled.

"That’s one of the obligations that we must continue with.”

Evaluations can be completed remotely, she said.

“And the IEP teams have to move forward with determining eligibility. ... If your child has been evaluated, make sure that you find out when that meeting will be scheduled. If your child has not been evaluated, please let us know,” Crisostomo said.

With the potential for school schedules to be altered, GDOE also addressed how the role of a child’s one-to-one school aide could be affected.

“Yes, it will remain the same as a support to the assigned student and teacher. What will change, though, would be in the delivery of the support as it aligns with the school’s bell schedule,” Crisostomo said.