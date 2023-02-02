DL Perez parents react to school's flea problem

Parents chimed in about their children’s school being infested with fleas as they arrived to pick up their children from Daniel L. Perez Elementary School, which closed early Wednesday.

Notifications were sent out Tuesday saying the school would close early to resolve the flea infestation on campus.

According to the Guam Department of Education, the pest control vendor needed full access to the Yigo campus to apply treatment and ensure that it dries prior to the school reopening.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with parents who arrived early for dismissal at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and many said they didn’t know about the infestation until the day before students were to be let out early.

One of those parents, David Salas, is the father of two students, a second grader and a fourth grader.

Salas said that his daughter had been experiencing bug bites since the beginning of the school year, but school was the last place he thought it was coming from.

“When she got here and she started going to school, she’s been having issues with fleas,” Salas said. “Now with them disclosing this information, I was wondering if that problem started from here, because she never had that problem before.”

During a Guam Education Board meeting held before the closure, it was revealed that the classrooms that house the Head Start program were one of the areas where the flea infestation had been occurring. It was noted that stray dogs were running rampant in areas under construction at the school.

Health and safety concerns

Although Salas’ son did not experience any symptoms of flea bites, he said his daughter was having a particularly difficult time.

“My daughter has long hair. When she goes home, she complains … crying about her head being itchy,” Salas said. “I’ve been to several pharmacies. … They told me to buy the medication to kill the fleas.”

Salas said he had never experienced this type of situation before and he was extremely surprised.

“The schools are also responsible for the health and safety of our kids,” Salas said. “If our kids come home with some type of illness, we (would) like to know where it is coming from.”

Salas said he believes that things need to be dealt with before they escalate.

“They do need to control the dog population on Guam,” said Salas. “That would be considered negligence on the government’s side, for not having control of these stray animals. Because they’re not only flea carriers, but they are endangering the safety of the kids.”

Another parent, Tianna Pucholong, didn’t know about the flea issue until the school sent out the notification.

“I hope they solve what is happening here with the fleas and the dogs roaming around, so the students can be safe at all times,” said Pucholong.

Classes were set to resume today under the normal school schedule, according to a release from GDOE.