The Department of Land Management director has been granted a right of entry into Eagles Field in Mangilao to survey the land, Guam Memorial Hospital Authority Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said Wednesday, during a meeting with board members.

The survey would be part of efforts to construct a new medical campus on island, consisting of a new public hospital, facilities for the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, a laboratory, and possibly a small veterans' center.

According to Perez-Posadas, the Health Care Medical Center Action Plan Task Force met a few days ago and out of 10 potential locations, the campus site had been narrowed down to Eagles Field, which had also been mentioned before as the potential site of a new hospital.

"(It's) going to be a three-pronged land survey looking at the archeological, environmental and explosive viability of that location," Perez-Posadas said.

The development of the medical campus will take place in stages, she added. The first phase will be to construct a DPHSS facility and the laboratory.

"That will give us time for the new hospital team to really look at the (architecture and engineering) and the concept design, and how big the hospital is going to be, what kind of medical services we're going to provide," Perez-Posadas said. "It's really coming along."

A finance subcommittee is exploring different funding options for the campus, she added.

The construction of a new hospital and medical center has been among the governor's top priorities. She intended to invest $300 million from American Rescue Plan moneys to fund the project, which is still less than half of the projected cost for the construction of a new public hospital.

At the same time, Speaker Therese Terlaje has voiced concern over the use of Eagles Field - which is identified as excess military property - stating the local government may intend to bypass the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission and keep returned properties for government projects.

But regardless of where it is built, the general consensus has leaned toward constructing a new public hospital to replace the aged GMH facility.

On Wednesday, the GMHA board also voted to retrofit 14% of the hospital's Z-Wing, the oldest section of the hospital that for years had been slated for demolition. The rest of the Z-Wing, however, is still destined for demolition. The project is estimated to cost about $1.7 million. This would create additional parking space, but also allow the hospital to use the remaining portion of the building, which otherwise should not be regularly occupied.

The 14% must be salvaged because the hospital has no choice, according to discussions Wednesday. The project designer indicated structural integrity can't be guaranteed if GMHA tries to salvage half or all of Z-Wing, which were earlier options.