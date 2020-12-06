All Guam driver's licenses, Guam ID cards and driver's permits including learner's permits, instructional permits, motorcycle permits, and tractor trailer/bus permits, will be automatically extended until Dec. 31, 2021, the Department of Revenue and Taxation Guam Motor Vehicle Division announced on Saturday.

If your expiration date is Sept. 1, 2019 to Mar. 13, 2020, you must renew or take action by Dec. 31, 2021.

If your expiration date is Mar. 14, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021, you must renew or take action by Dec. 31, 2021.

Permits that expired March 2020 through December 2021 will also need to be renewed by Dec. 31, 2021

This extension will begin on the date of expiration listed on your Guam driver’s license, Guam ID card or Guam driver's permit.

Residents are advised to carry the DRT notice with the expired license or permit as proof of eligibility of the automatic extension.

Should there be a return to normal operations prior to Dec. 31, 2021, a public service announcement will be issued notifying all Guam driver’s license/Guam ID card /Guam driver’s permit holders of a new renewal schedule.

(Daily Post Staff)