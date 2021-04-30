The trial for a man accused of raping a 9-year-old girl centered around evidence collected at the scene and testimony from the expert who examined the evidence in which the defendant's DNA was found.

Former airman Louis Anthony Vargas is accused of sexually assaulting a girl known to him at a Mangilao residence in 2018.

Following the alleged incident, police collected a towel and Vargas' shorts from the scene.

On Thursday, the defense had an opportunity to question the government's expert witness, Honolulu Police Department DNA analyst Penny Kremer, on the reported findings.

Kremer, who has a doctorate in cellular and molecular biology, examined the items that were tested for DNA.

On the towel, the DNA analyst said, samples were cut and collected from the top left corner on the front, a stain on the top middle front area and a stain on the back of the towel.

The defense showed the jury the towel and areas the expert's report referenced.

On the towel, the expert said, "that indicates that this stain is possibly semen."

In an attempt to highlight that the stain could be another bodily fluid, the defense said, "Possibly semen? Why is it presumptive?"

"Because other bodily fluids can be (positive) ... on our lower areas. We use this for semen because it's found 400 times greater than these other bodily fluids," said Kremer.

On the top left corner of the towel, the witness indicated the sample contained a mixture of DNA from two or more individuals.

According to the DNA analyst, Vargas' profile matched the major DNA profile obtained from the sample. But due to low levels of DNA present in the sample, a match to the victim could not be determined.

"The DNA levels of the minor profile didn't give enough information to either include or exclude her," Kremer said.

The expert witness said she also collected samples from the shorts.

Kremer explained that in testing the crotch area of the shorts, she was searching for foreign DNA.

She testified that the victim could not be excluded as a contributor to the partial foreign DNA found on the shorts.

Vargas was an Air Force technical sergeant assigned to Andersen Air Force Base when he was arrested and charged in July 2018.

The trial continues at 1 p.m. today.