DOA: $4.36M in direct aid released to 284 small businesses

More than $4.36 million in direct financial aid has been released to 284 pandemic-hit small businesses under a new $20 million grant program, according to data that Department of Administration Director Edward Birn provided on Tuesday.

This includes $3.3 million in assistance checks scheduled to be mailed today to 210 small businesses, DOA said.

This is in addition to the first batch totaling $1.06 million, which was mailed out last week to 73 small businesses, DOA data shows.

Based on the data, the estimated average grant is about $15,000 each approved business. The award allows up to $50,000 each business.

The businesses recently awarded are among the more than 1,500 businesses that have so far applied for the Guam Economic Development Authority's Small Business Pandemic Assistance Grant Program 2021.

GEDA's program provides direct financial aid to small businesses to support the immediate stabilization of Guam's economy, bring back jobs, and lay the groundwork for a strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hotels, restaurants, bars, travel and tour operators, travel agencies, cruises, retail stores, other tourism-related businesses, auto industry businesses, beauty salons, dress shops and fitness centers are among the businesses that applied for the grant.

Tumon Bay Lobster & Grill, the sixth business to turn in their application when the GEDA program opened, is among those still reeling from the impact of the pandemic on restaurants and other businesses on island.

The tourist district of Tumon, where the restaurant is located, is still nearly empty of tourists from Guam's main markets of Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

"Indeed we have applied to several different financial assistance programs. We have been trying to keep business going since last year and after a time of closure, opened up again at the end of 2020. We are very thankful to the current local and federal government's help and financial assistance," Tumon Bay Lobster & Grill chef Daniel Lenherr said, in response to The Guam Daily Post questions.

Other restaurants that were among the first to apply for the GEDA grant did not respond to request for comments as of press time.

"Times have been very hard to keep our employees on payroll, so they can provide for their families. We are open at the moment only on weekends, but always providing great food and service in a relaxing atmosphere," Lenherr said.

Most businesses that reopened or stayed open throughout the pandemic have been relying on the military market and local residents to keep their doors open and their workers employed.

The governor allotted $20 million in the $553 million American Rescue Plan money for the GEDA grant program.

Businesses have until Dec. 9 to file an application with GEDA via email to pag2021@gedagrant.com for a chance to receive direct assistance.

The 2021 GEDA assistance grant for small businesses using ARP funds is similar to the program it administered in 2020, using Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, money.