DOA confirms HAF payments for July saw delay

Some homeowners under the Homeowner Assistance Fund did not receive assistance for mortgage and utilities last month, despite receiving notices saying payments had been made.

The Department of Administration, which oversees the processing and distribution of the HAF money, confirmed that some payments were delayed.

“One payment batch in July was subject to a week’s delay because of an unusual influx of work, but it has now been paid,” DOA Director Edward Birn said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The unusual influx of work Birn spoke of was related to other programs DOA processes.

A HAF official noted that assistance for August would be delayed. However, Birn said that’s not the case.

“There is no basis for assuming that there will be a concern in August,” Birn said. “That’s just hearsay. When I spoke to the team this morning, none of them said that.”

DOA processes Programme Salappe, rental assistance and HAF, and handling all the programs resulted in delay, which affected roughly 20 HAF claimants, Birn said.

“Rental assistance tends to be the same month by month because you have a lease. This mortgage thing differs from month to month. I asked my team this specifically, some months people can pay, some months people can’t pay, it depends on the individual circumstances and we have to adhere to the program rules which tells us when we can pay and when we can’t pay,” Birn said.

“DOA regrets that mortgage providers may have experienced deferred payment receipts,” added Birn. “But they must also understand that full information must be received from their clients by DOA HAF team for payments to be released.”

Birn recognized the DOA employees for their hard work, noting they have done well in processing and paying out over $3.5 million in assistance for HAF.

While the delay this time around was on DOA’s part, normally delays are a result of the claimants, he said.

“The most common cause for delay to payments is delay by claimants on the continuance plan. Claimants have been continuously advised not to wait until mortgage payments become due, but submit their renewal request before the beginning of the month. Most choose to wait,” he said.

On Aug. 1, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero highlighted the assistance provided to residents through HAF, while indicating that Cycle 3 of the pre-application period would begin next week.

“To date, our administration has distributed $3.5 million in housing assistance that has helped 850 households keep up to date on their payments since January 2022,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As our economy recovers and employment opportunities increase, our commitment to providing housing relief has ensured that the people of Guam can turn the resiliency we’ve earned throughout the pandemic into a strong pathway to prosperity.”

The HAF program offers up to $15,000 per household to keep current on mortgages, utilities, property taxes and homeowner association fees.

Cycle 3 of the program reapplication period begins Monday, Aug. 8.

"To qualify for assistance, applicants must have experienced reduced income or an increase in living expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after January 21, 2020. Applicants must currently own or occupy a home in Guam as their primary residence and meet the program’s household annual income bracket," Adelup said in a press release.

Qualified homeowners who received the full $15,000 payment in HAF Cycles 1 and 2 are not eligible for Cycle 3, Adelup said.