The Department of Administration is concerned with a measure that would allow the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency to determine who is eligible for hazard pay, stating that the bill lacks checks and balances and that Guam Customs has not properly participated in the current process.

Currently, under Public Law 33-195, Customs officers and employees of certain other agencies can receive hazard pay differential if they are identified as direct exposure personnel, and only upon exposure. Identification is to be done in conjunction between the agencies and DOA.

Bill 32-36, introduced by Sen. James Moylan, would mandate the director of Guam Customs to establish a Table of Organization and Equipment, which includes identifying positions subject to hazard pay, similar to how the Guam Police Department functions today.

The senator said he personally does not agree with DOA's position.

"I believe that just as (GPD) was provided the administrative authority over the management of their officer’s hazardous pay, every other law enforcement entity should be provided equal billing. The issue here is not about whether CQA officers should qualify for hazardous pay, rather on who determines what is a hazardous situation, and I would be more comfortable if CQA management made that decision as they understand the circumstances their officers endure," Moylan stated.

According to DOA, there are no checks and balances with Bill 32 as Guam Customs would be granted sole authority to determine who qualifies for hazard pay allowance.



"It is the view of DOA that all such compensation allowances are best handled and be considered administrative in nature in preference to Legislative action," DOA Director Edward Birn stated to legislative appropriations committee chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin. "DOA/HR is a professional department. Their task is to review compensation proposals dispassionately. They will do so if provided with needed information, and they continue to do so for other agencies."

Moreover, the DOA director placed blame onto Guam Customs for failing to respond accordingly under current processes.

Customs Chief Vincent Perez stated during a public hearing in early April that the agency has not been able to compensate its officers hazard pay as there are disagreements with DOA on what qualifies as "upon exposure" and what constitutes hazards.

DOA was not present during the public hearing but submitted comments on Bill 32 to San Agustin later, in mid-April.

"DOA has no reason, other than fiscal concerns ... not to pay employees who are exposed to a recognized risk," Birn wrote. "There is no evidence that a review of the range of hazards, which a customs officer may encounter, would not result in a justifiable assessment of risk. There is evidence that CQA has simply not fully participated in the process ... DOA cannot and should not be guided by emotions. It must use fact and act professionally. To do this, the responding agency, in this case CQA, must respond responsibly. In DOA's view, it has not yet done so."

Birn also levied fiscal concerns with the bill. As written, it is unfunded, he wrote. The estimated cost of Bill 32 is $617,000. The agency's funding source - CQA Inspections Services Fund - is tracking to end $2 million short in fiscal 2021, or 50% less than adopted into budget. Airport arrivals primarily support the fund and with COVID-19 having derailed travel, the General Fund has had to subsidize the CQA special fund.

But even in normal times and with tourist arrivals at their peak, Birn notes that in most years General Fund support was still needed. Funding for Bill 32 must be identified, he added.

Moylan said Guam Customs is largely self sufficient but have been impacted greatly in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, and probably 2022. They should qualify for relief through the American Rescue Plan, the senator added.

Meanwhile, Birn wrote that it is "not fruitful" to characterize issues underlying Bill 32 as Guam Customs versus DOA.

"We have the same goal. To compensate all employees at market rates, recognizing all current conditions ... Allowance compensation must be justified. GovGuam employees are not a protected class. If CQA has reservations, DOA will gladly enter into dialog. A simple phone call to me can start this conversation," he stated.