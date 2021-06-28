DOA: Get pre-qualified for relief to prevent disconnected utilities

Households that have been pre-qualified for the $33.6 million rental and utility relief program could use that status to avert water and power disconnection while their applications are under final review, the Department of Administration said.

Individual households need to let the Guam Power Authority, Guam Waterworks Authority or Guam Solid Waste Division, or their landlords know they're pre-qualified to receive utility assistance from DOA if they received a disconnection notice, according to DOA Deputy Director Bernadine Gines.

After an applicant receives a pre-qualification notice from DOA, that applicant needs to submit all required documents.

Gines said there have been many instances when pre-qualified applicants do not immediately submit the required documents, resulting in delays in the review of their applications and therefore risking power or water disconnection, or eviction by their landlords.

"If they received a notice of utility disconnection, it's their responsibility to make arrangements with GWA or GPA. They have to show GPA or GWA that they already got an ERA pre-qualification letter from DOA so that their utilities won't be cut off while their application goes through further review," Gines said.

DOA's federally funded $33.6 million Emergency Rental Assistance program has so far distributed some $1.4 million in rent and utility relief to households.

Hundreds of other applications remain under review or processing for payment, Gines said.

There are more than 1,360 pre-qualified ERA applications that could be a combination of requests for rent and utility aid, she said.

DOA provides utility agencies a list of pre-qualified ERA applicants, from which GWA or GPA can verify the status of each utility customer.

However, there are times when names are not immediately included or are inadvertently excluded from that list, so the utility agencies won't necessarily know a household's ERA application status unless they themselves show GPA or GWA proof of that pre-qualification status, Gines said.

"We are working closely with the utilities to cover even those who are pre-qualified and not just those that got final approval," Gines said.

Some ERA applicants who received pre-qualification notices told The Guam Daily Post they showed their pre-qualification notices from DOA to GPA and/or GWA, and they were able to prevent their households from losing power or water service. But they also said they made some payments to show the utilities their good faith effort to address past-due bills.

Others said they didn't know this was the process, adding that they would immediately inform GPA or GWA to hold off on disconnecting their utilities until they get a final decision from DOA.

Gines also said those who submitted ERA applications in March and April and who have not heard back from DOA should immediately give DOA a call at 671-638-4518/9, or visit the agency's office on the second floor of the ITC Building in Tamuning.

The program still has more than $30 million in available funds for those who need help, and the program does not end until Sept. 30, 2022. Applications are being accepted.