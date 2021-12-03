DOA officials hope to set up pilot homeowners assistance program

As the Department of Administration waits for federal authorities to approve the Guam Homeowner Assistance Fund program, they are hoping to set up a pilot program to immediately help some homeowners at risk of foreclosure or utility disconnection.

DOA Director Edward Birn is scheduled to meet with officials from the U.S. Department of the Treasury today and is planning to discuss whether Guam can operate the pilot program, reported Audrey Topasna, the interim program director at DOA, during Thursday's meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund program was created by the American Rescue Plan to help prevent mortgage and utility delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures, as well as loss of utilities and home energy services, and displacement.

DOA submitted Guam's program plan in late August for review by Treasury. Federal authorities took more than two and a half months to review the plan and provide feedback, according to Topasna.

The DOA HAF team has responded to Treasury's comments, and local officials earlier said that they hoped to obtain final approval for the Guam plan soon so they can set up the program in December.

Guam was awarded about $13.5 million to implement the HAF program - most of which is to be released upon final approval - assistance sorely needed by some residents who may still be struggling to pay mortgages or utility bills following the end of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program in September.

"Treasury awarded states and territories initial payments for planning, community engagement and to do our needs assessment, and to submit their HAF plans," Topasna said Thursday. "Some of the funding may be used to do a pilot program, and there were a handful of states that did do a pilot and some of them are in the process ... while we wait for the full approval of the full allotment."

About $1.3 million of the $13.5 million had been released to Guam, and half of that can be used for direct services, Topasna said.

If Treasury authorizes a pilot program for Guam, the available funding is estimated to be able to assist about 100 at risk homeowners.

"Of course, if that pilot program is approved, it would only be up and running until that small amount of funding is exhausted, and then we would continue once we get the full allotment of the additional $12.2 million," Topasna said. "It's really our hope that Dir. Birn will come back and give us that good news that we can run that pilot program."

DOA is otherwise prepared to launch the HAF program, according to Topasna. The program office is open at suite 216 of the ITC building.

The office has already seen a handful of homeowners this week seeking assistance. They were provided some information and were included in the program wait list.

"Once we're ready to launch, whether it be the pilot program or the full program, of course we will contact them immediately and let them know about our application submission process," Topasna said.