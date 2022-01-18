Guam’s first responders could soon be getting the bump in pay that many have waited years to receive.

A recommendation has been made to give the island’s law enforcement and public safety government of Guam workers an 18% pay increase by this month.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn recommended the raise in a memo on Dec. 15 of last year and sent it to the governor. The memo noted that the recommended structure for the pay adjustments takes effect Jan. 30.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero plans to sign an executive order implementing the pay increases soon, The Guam Daily Post has confirmed with an official in the governor's administration.

The administration has repeatedly stated it is working with the Administration Department to change the pay scale for the island’s public safety workers after many have since decided to leave their positions for better benefits and higher-paying salaries.

Birn stated that no new pay adjustments for GovGuam law enforcement have occurred since fiscal 2014.

“It is also noted that the progression of law enforcement personnel through their ranks has remained unaddressed and has caused dissatisfaction within respective agencies. This may have led to some morale issues and may have played a role in the decision of some employees to leave their respective agencies for promotional opportunities in either position or pay,” he stated in the memo.

Competitive wages

DOA staff have since researched salaries in the different fields of law enforcement with the majority of the data coming from the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics survey.

Birn states that his staff also considered the Federal Government General Schedule for compensation.

He notes that the issue shows that the current pay structure for base salaries is non-competitive to local competition predominantly from various federal agencies, active military service, and U.S. national averages.

DOA’s 18% pay increase proposal considers other specialty pay, Birn states.

His agency also recommends a proposed annual adjustment of 2% per year to avoid unnecessary delays in trying to keep the pay structure moving to establish a more competitive market policy position.