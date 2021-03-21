The Department of Administration sent out a public statement reminding vendors to submit invoices for purchase orders and contracts to help “avoid delays” in payment.

It’s unclear if anything specific prompted the reminder.

DOA Director Edward Birn told The Guam Daily Post that as of March 15, the agency has $1.2 million in payables that are over 30 days. He noted that “aging can be caused by processing delays or defective invoicing by vendors.”

“The shorter the invoice processing period, the more accurate the payables total for we cannot account for invoices which we have not received,” Birn said.

According to a March 16 statement, DOA is committed to “the administration’s goal of supporting local businesses.”

“DOA will normally pay vendor invoices in 30 days of invoice date unless there is a duplicate amount or unsatisfactory performance, but can only do so if the invoice has been received by DOA,” DOA stated. “Invoices, which are not received by DOA for timely processing, may experience payment delays”

The agency also reminds vendors that purchase orders and contracts require invoices and supporting documentation can be sent to Division of Accounts, preferably by email to doa.invoice@doa.guam.gov or if this is not possible, mail to P.O. Box 884, Hagåtña, GU 96932.

“This procedure will avoid delays in the agency for which the service was performed or materials provided. DOA will secure any needed authorization from that agency,” DOA stated.