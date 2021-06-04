DOA report: Feds provided half of $1.8B GovGuam spending; welfare cost soared

The government of Guam ended fiscal year 2020 with $1.8 billion in revenues and nearly all of it was spent.

The federal government provided $911,437,900, or half of the total, according to a GovGuam annual report released Thursday. The Department of Administration released the Fifth Popular Annual Financial Report on the financial condition of the GovGuam.

Income tax was the second-largest source of income, at $325 million or 17.8%.

The gross receipts tax was third at $296.5 million or 16.3%.

GovGuam spent $1.8 billion, nearly matching its revenues. Among the big-ticket items:

• The largest expense was public education at $399,983,547 or 22.1%.

• The second- and third-largest expenses were public health and welfare at 21.6% each, or $392,047,878 and $392,509,688, respectively.

• General government was the fourth-largest expense with $186,962,708 or 10.3%.

• Public safety was fifth with $139,725,000 or 7.7% of expenses.

Welfare spending saw largest increase

Total expenses for fiscal 2020 increased $504,262,933 compared to the prior budget year, with the largest increase on public welfare at 100% or $392,509,688.

Of the total for public welfare spending, nearly a third was provided by the U.S. Department of Education in money to buy food under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Spending for economic development increased $13.5 million, or 103.9%, from fiscal 2019.

A surplus was reported in governmental funds of $46.3 million, reducing the General Fund deficit to $1.5 million, representing a significant reduction in the deficit of 196.8% from fiscal 2019.